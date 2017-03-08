ABC11 TOGETHER

St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through Raleigh Saturday

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through downtown Raleigh 10 a.m. Saturday. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh will turn into a sea of green Saturday as the 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade makes its way through downtown. More than a hundred groups will take part in the parade that begins near the Legislative Building at 10 a.m.

The parade route goes south on N. Wilmington St. turns right on E. Morgan St. then takes a right on Fayetteville St. and heads south to W. Martin St. where it takes another right. At S. Salisbury St. the parade turns left and ends just past the Raleigh Convention Center.

The grand marshal of this year's parade is Annie Nice. For years Nice has been the heart of the Irish community in Raleigh. She worked at the Blount St. location of the Tir na nOg Irish Pub, putting together special events and weekly Irish entertainment. Nice recently opened a new Tir na nOg Pub on Hargett St.

Following the parade, the Wearin' 'O the Green Festival begins in Raleigh City Plaza. The festival will feature live music, dancing along with a bounce house and rides for the kids.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyabc11 togetherSt. Patrick's Dayraleigh newsDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
March Madness raising money for cancer research
Fayetteville's new shelter a lifeline for the homeless
Life-saving transplant brings Triangle families together
Family's tragedy is second chance for another
More abc11 together
FAMILY & PARENTING
Myrtle Beach mom impersonates April the Giraffe
Texas man builds amusement park for granddaughter
Soldier makes it home just in time for baby's birth
Meet the coolest baby ever!
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Snow for the weekend!
Day Without a Woman: Triangle takes part in protest
Crews work to remove overgrowth on major Wake Co. roads
Bill would stop prosecuting North Carolina 16 and 17-year-olds in adult court
Show More
Garner man killed in Florida plane crash
Durham charter school appealing closure
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark
Report slams Duke University in wake of uranium breach
More News
Top Video
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Day Without a Woman: Triangle takes part in protest
Students practice for severe weather
Statue of young girl now staring down Wall Street Bull
More Video