St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through Raleigh Saturday

Raleigh will turn into a sea of green Saturday as the 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade makes its way through downtown. More than a hundred groups will take part in the parade that begins near the Legislative Building at 10 a.m.Thegoes south on N. Wilmington St. turns right on E. Morgan St. then takes a right on Fayetteville St. and heads south to W. Martin St. where it takes another right. At S. Salisbury St. the parade turns left and ends just past the Raleigh Convention Center.The grand marshal of this year's parade is Annie Nice. For years Nice has been the heart of the Irish community in Raleigh. She worked at the Blount St. location of the Tir na nOg Irish Pub, putting together special events and weekly Irish entertainment. Nice recently opened a new Tir na nOg Pub on Hargett St.Following the parade, thebegins in Raleigh City Plaza. The festival will feature live music, dancing along with a bounce house and rides for the kids.