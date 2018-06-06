FAMILY & PARENTING

Star of Pre-K Graduation dancing viral video shares reaction

EMBED </>More Videos

5-year-old Aubrey Toby was the star of the show at her Pre-K graduation (WTVD)

By
It's the Pre-K graduation moment lighting up the internet.

5-year-old Aubrey Toby, a student at Christian Prep Academy in Durham, made sure to add a little pizzazz to the ceremony, dancing across the stage, before culminating with a spin - much to the delight of the crowd.

EMBED More News Videos

5-year-old Aubrey stole the show at her pre-k graduation


The 26-second video was shot by Toby's godfather, who posted it on Instagram.

For Charlyne Thomas, Aubrey's Pre-K teacher, the dance meant much more than just a lighthearted moment.

"She's just developed. Developed being in the classroom, intermingling with her friends, and just learning and developed. She's just sprouted, like a butterfly," explained Thomas, who is in her first year teaching at the school.

During our interview, Thomas shared a drawing that Aubrey had made for her earlier that day, noting the 5-year old's overall artistic abilities.

This is Aubrey's first time in an organized classroom; her dance representing a major leap to the center of attention.

"All of a sudden, she's on the news. And Aubrey runs in - and she's like 'that's me on TV. Am I star?' And I'm like 'Yeah baby, you're a star.' It was crazy," said Malcolm Toby, Aubrey's dad.

He's still surprised by the strong reaction the video has garnered.

" Utter disbelief. I wasn't prepared for it at all. Like I said, I know my child. She loves the attention, she loves just playing and things like that. But when she started walking off and the spin happened - I was't expecting that at all, I wasn't ready for htat. Um... yeah, it was crazy," said Toby.

Thomas added she was also surprised by the 5-year old's dance, noting they had gone over the graduation procedure.

Toby danced to 'Can't Stop The Feeling'' by Justin Timberlake during the graduation ceremony, which took place at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.

Wednesday, Toby said she was excited to move onto kindergarten, and expressed hopes of becoming a doctor someday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyviral videograduation
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at awards ceremony
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
WATCH: Amazon worker hides package from husband
Firefighter and young boy face off in adorable bunker gear challenge
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Kate Spade's husband breaks silence on designer's death
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at awards ceremony
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department
Show More
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
More News