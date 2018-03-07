FAMILY & PARENTING

Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier

EMBED </>More Videos

You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

SAN FRANCISCO --
You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for you if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

The study finds babies who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

The research was co-conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"Fathers are important in raising a child and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek. "Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby."

Dads who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days a month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

Click here to read the study.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysocietyparentingstudychildrenbaby
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories
New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents
Couple allegedly banned from naming newborn baby girl Liam
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
Are you ready for a tornado?
NJ man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations
Randolph County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham
FL Senate passes bill approving year-round Daylight Saving Time
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NCDOT traffic plan upsets some Fayetteville residents
Manhunt underway for Johnston County suspect who rammed deputy's vehicle
Charges dropped against Fayetteville mother who took children from grandma's house
Harnett County child sex offender caught re-entering US
More News
Top Video
Are you ready for a tornado?
Raleigh school resource officer busts a move
Forget the selfie - Durham artist creates treasured memories
Liquid asphalt truck flips over, spills load on Wake County road
More Video