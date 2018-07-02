U.S. & WORLD

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours.

TEXAS --
Labor day came early for the staff at the Baylor Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas.

The hospital delivered 48 babies in just 41 hours.

The mini baby boom started on June 26.

During that period of time, nurses and doctors delivered more than one baby every hour.

One doctor theorized that the full moon triggered the rush to the maternity ward.

The nursing director said the hospital was prepared with extra staff coming in to help.

The epidemic of contractions caused another outbreak of deliveries at the hospital, in the form of pizza.
