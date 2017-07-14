FAMILY & PARENTING

Army veteran seeks phone calls and texts as dying wish

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas.

An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a simple request as his dying wish: to hear from people via phone call and text message.

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas. The 47-year-old has had three brain surgeries, but doctors have not been able to find the cause for his illness.

One day, Lee asked his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, to hold onto his phone, "in case someone calls." When nobody called after two hours, Lee told Ernestine, "I guess no one wants to talk to me."

"It broke my heart," Ernestine told AZCentral.com. "(Lee's)speech is not very well, so many people didn't take much interest or want to talk to him."

Ernestine reached out to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors to share his request. After Lee's story was shared on Facebook on the Arizona Veterans Forum, he has received an influx of calls and texts.

"A lot of people call to pray with him," Ernestine said. "It really uplifts him."

The Hernandez family can be reached at 210-632-6778. According to AZCentral.com, it's best to reach Lee between 2-6 pm central time. Sometimes the family won't be able to answer calls if Lee is in an incredible amount of pain at the time.

Ernestine said, "The experience is very painful, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyarmyveteranbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family adopts seven siblings separated in foster care
Kids' Roman 'turtle formation' impossible to defeat
NC couple welcome twins after losing 2 sons in crash
'Miracle League' needs buddies for special needs program
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Sanford woman charged with murder in shooting of 'intruder'
Cyclist hit by truck in Durham
Possible military device found on new North Carolina island
Scam targeted NC State students
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Reward offered in series of Fayetteville robberies
Woman escapes rapist in Durham
Show More
Teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Appeals court: NC board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
Cary man facing child rape charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos