VIDEO: This mischievous toddler is truly an escape artist

A cute toddler flexed her escape-artist muscles when she made a break for it during nap time.
The mischievous little girl cleverly leaned out of her cot and piled up her blankets and toys, creating a soft landing on the ground.
When everything was ready, the toddler climbed over the sides of the cot and hotfooted away.
Her mom captured the escape on a hidden camera.
