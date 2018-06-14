FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: This mischievous toddler is truly an escape artist

A cute toddler flexed her escape-artist muscles when she made a break for it. (WTVD)

Storyful
A cute toddler flexed her escape-artist muscles when she made a break for it during nap time.

The mischievous little girl cleverly leaned out of her cot and piled up her blankets and toys, creating a soft landing on the ground.

When everything was ready, the toddler climbed over the sides of the cot and hotfooted away.

Her mom captured the escape on a hidden camera.
