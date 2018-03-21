FAMILY & PARENTING

Want a bigger bed? Firm offers 12-foot-wide family-sized mattress

The Ace Family Size mattress measures 12 feet wide. (The Ace Collection)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Family size can apply to meals, paper towels and cars.

Now you can get a mattress sized for the whole family, too.

A Los Angeles-based designer has launched the Ace Collection, a series of beds with larger-than-life sizes, including one meant to group parents and kids together for some quality family time.

The Ace Family Size mattress measures 144 inches wide by 80 inches long.

That's 12 feet wide - or double the width of a California king size mattress.

Designer Ana Pekarovic says clients have asked her in the past about extra-large mattresses to, for example, accommodate a whole family for movie night. She says the only options were expensive custom orders, so she set out to design her own line of extra-large mattresses.


The company also offers two other unusual mattress sizes. Those include the Ace Size, which is 108 inches wide by 80 inches long.

There's also a Player mattress aimed at athletes and taller people that is 108 inches long by 80 wide - basically a rotated version of the Ace Size.

"The Ace Collection is all about bringing family and loved ones together in a shared comfortable space," Pekarovic said. "Everyone needs the gift of rest and comfort. It shouldn't be an unattainable luxury."

The Ace Family Size mattress sells for a base price of $3,000. Shipping and installation on the West Coast can cost up to $500, with other parts of the country ranging up to $1,250.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysleepbusinessfamilyu.s. & worldlifestyleCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Good Samaritan finds, repairs child's wheelchair
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
Louisburg woman distraught after losing cherished bracelet
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Show More
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What's the priciest residential rental available in Raleigh?
Henderson city leaders reach out to NC gov. after string of shootings
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos