Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral

"Deputy Hook'em" and "Deputy Book'em" are real life cops as well as internet comedians. (Deputy Hookem and Deputy Bookem/YouTube via Storyful)

Fighting crime never looked so good.

Jumping on the RompHim summer fashion trend, internet comedians and real life California cops "Deputy Hook'em" and "Deputy Book'em" created Cop Rompers.


The comedy duo created a funny infomercial promoting the Cop Romper's lightweight and comfortable design as a way to beat the summer heat.

A voiceover says in the video, "Not only will you perform better on the beat, but you'll look better too."

The video has gone viral receiving over 2 million views on Facebook. Police departments around the country shared their approval for the new fashion trend.
