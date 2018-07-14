High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing

Crocs are apparently having a major fashion moment.
The rubber waterproof clogs have been getting a few reinventions, and this time they are headed to new heights.
For those of us who prefer a little lift, we present the high heeled croc.
Called the Cyprus V heel, they consider the shoe a casual and comfy heel-wedge hybrid.
Still waterproof, still rubber -- still Crocs.
They are priced at $53, though some pairs are already surging on Amazon.
The invention comes on the heels of the socks with Crocs, which really took off.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldshoesbig talkersviral
fashionu.s. & worldshoesbig talkersviral