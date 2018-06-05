STYLE & FASHION

Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sam bag helped launch Kate Spade New York into a global brand. (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

When Kate Spade began her company in 1993 with six different handbags, one stood out above the rest: Sam.

The Sam bag, known for its boxy shape and black nylon material, helped launch Kate Spade New York into a worldwide brand.

Glamour Magazine said of Sam, "This black waterproof tote put Kate Spade New York on the map when it first appeared in the early nineties."

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Kate Spade New York brought the bag back in their spring 2018 collection to much fanfare.

Spade created Kate Spade New York with her husband, Andy, in the early 1990s. She walked away from the company in 2007 after it was acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group, then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

The Spades started a new handbag company a few years ago called Frances Valentine.

She was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials say.

Spade is survived by her husband and her daughter, born in 2005.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionkate spadewomen's clothing
STYLE & FASHION
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
Vintage Levi's jeans from the 1800s sell for nearly $100K
Clare Waight Keller designs Meghan Markle's wedding dress
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Show More
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
More News