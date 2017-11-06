A Wake Forest father is accused of harming his 8-week-old daughter after police say the infant suffered head and back injuries.According to an arrest warrant, 30-year-old Daniel Edward Vena was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with felony intentional child abuse that caused serious physical injury.Authorities tell ABC11 that the incident reportedly happened at the Vena's home and that the two-month-old suffered a subdural hematoma. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.Meanwhile, Vena has been placed in the Wake County Jail under a $75,000 bond.