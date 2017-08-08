Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock

A surveillance picture provided by the Fayetteville Police Department

by Derek Rowles
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who robbed the Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop. The suspect used a large rock to shatter the front glass door of the business in the 800 block of Bragg Blvd just after 4:00 a.m. on August 4, according to police.

The suspects stole Newport cigarettes, lighters, cell phones and cell phone accessories.


Detectives obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to please call police at (910) 676-1540 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8447).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
Pair charged after 2 teens kidnapped and robbed
Have your say on proposed changes to I-440
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
AZ. woman sentenced to death for locking cousin in box
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Scam targets USAA customers
North Carolina lags in latest health care survey
Show More
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
Brunch Bill: Who has passed earlier drinking times?
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos