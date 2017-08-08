Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock

BURGLARY 08/04/17 Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop, Bragg Blvd.



Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who robbed the Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop. The suspect used a large rock to shatter the front glass door of the business in the 800 block of Bragg Blvd just after 4:00 a.m. on August 4, according to police.The suspects stole Newport cigarettes, lighters, cell phones and cell phone accessories.Detectives obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to please call police at (910) 676-1540 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8447).