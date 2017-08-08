Fayetteville burglar smashes door with large rock

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who robbed the Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop. The suspect used a large rock to shatter the front glass door of the business in the 800 block of Bragg Blvd just after 4:00 a.m. on August 4, according to police.
The suspects stole Newport cigarettes, lighters, cell phones and cell phone accessories.
BURGLARY 08/04/17 Lucky 7 Tobacco Shop, Bragg Blvd.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 8, 2017
Have info? https://t.co/noAotyGyCL or 910-483-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ONBsycumJN
Detectives obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to please call police at (910) 676-1540 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8447).