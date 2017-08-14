Fayetteville community honors fallen NC soldier at procession

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2306996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Procession held for fallen North Carolina soldier

Baby Jackson is supporting the Harris family with two flags. 🇺🇸#abc11 pic.twitter.com/2l4tDYmqqE — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 14, 2017

Many starting to line the streets with their flags in hand in honor of Spc. Chris Harris #abc11 pic.twitter.com/HqNtIsDFFV — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 14, 2017

The community honored the memory of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan Monday.Army Spc. Christopher (Chris) Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, NCwhen his patrol vehicle was struck by a vehicle borne improvised explosive device. Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, was also killed.Harris was born November 3, 1991 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended Grace Christian School in Sanford, NC., where he was a member of the soccer and basketball team, and graduated in 2010.The family asked people to line the streets of the funeral procession with American Flags and the procession was led by members of the Patriot Guard."He gave the ultimate sacrifice for us so we can remain free and do the things we like to do. It's our duty to show respect and honor for them," said Patriot Guard member Dutch Macomber.A graveside service was held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.Harris joined the Army in October 2013 an infantryman was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, and the 82nd Airborne Division.He was awarded the Bronze Star (Valor), Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.Harris is survived by his wife, Brittany Harris; parents, Dennis and Sue Kolean of Jackson Springs; uncles, Mike Harris and Tony Parish of Pensacola, Fla.; his Uncle Bruce and Aunt Cheryl and their children, Ryan and Kerri of St. Petersburg, Fla.