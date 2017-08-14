Fayetteville community honors fallen NC soldier at procession

EMBED </>More Videos

Waving US flags, people lined up to pay respects during the funeral procession for Chris Harris.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The community honored the memory of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan Monday.

Army Spc. Christopher (Chris) Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, NC died in Afghanistan on August 2 when his patrol vehicle was struck by a vehicle borne improvised explosive device. Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, was also killed.

Harris was born November 3, 1991 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He attended Grace Christian School in Sanford, NC., where he was a member of the soccer and basketball team, and graduated in 2010.

WANT TO HELP? GoFundMe for Spc. Harris' family

The family asked people to line the streets of the funeral procession with American Flags and the procession was led by members of the Patriot Guard.

EMBED More News Videos

Procession held for fallen North Carolina soldier



"He gave the ultimate sacrifice for us so we can remain free and do the things we like to do. It's our duty to show respect and honor for them," said Patriot Guard member Dutch Macomber.



A graveside service was held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Harris joined the Army in October 2013 an infantryman was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, and the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was awarded the Bronze Star (Valor), Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.

Harris is survived by his wife, Brittany Harris; parents, Dennis and Sue Kolean of Jackson Springs; uncles, Mike Harris and Tony Parish of Pensacola, Fla.; his Uncle Bruce and Aunt Cheryl and their children, Ryan and Kerri of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
afghanistansoldier killedFayettevilleFort BraggFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 NC-based soldiers killed in Afghanistan officially identified
Top Stories
Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County
Military identifies two Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Morehead Planeterium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon
Trump denounces Charlottesville violence, 'racism is evil'
Show More
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Fort Bragg soldier dies in motorcycle crash
Crash knocks down power lines in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County
Morehead Planeterium preps for huge solar eclipse party
Homelessness partnership becomes charity ball recipient
Cracked dashboard causes frustrations for Lexus owner
More Video