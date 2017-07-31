The Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who did not stop after fatally striking Tonia Moore on Friday night.The 48-year-old Moore was trying to cross Cumberland Road at Belhaven Road when she was struck just before 9 p.m.Now, her family wants justice - and peace."She was just kind-hearted," said her mother, Rosetta Moore. "Even if she only had a little, she would share it with you."That's the way family members say Tonia Moore lived - loving others - her heart as big as her smile."Her big heart, and she was not judgmental of anybody," Rosetta Moore recalled. "She was not a judgmental person."Now Rosetta Moore and her family are trying not to be "judgmental" about the hit-and-run driver who left the scene on a dark, rainy night."We forgive you already," Rosetta Moore said. "Some of us may be angry, because you did not respect my daughter enough to stop after you hit, ran her over"On Monday, state trooper Troy McDaniel was back at the scene, looking for more evidence from the deadly hit and run. He already has some evidence."This vehicle should have damage," McDaniel said. "That driver's side headlight. The driver-side outside mirror would be missing, because I have it."The trooper said whoever hit Moore was driving a dark-colored 2005-2009 Chevrolet Equinox.McDaniel said Moore was actually hit by two drivers."Miss Moore has a prosthetic leg and was walking with a cane," McDaniel said. "When she got hit, her body was thrown into the westbound lanes, and a few minutes later a second vehicle come by and hit Miss Moore in the westbound lane."The second driver stopped. Now, the Moore family just wants that first driver to do the right thing."Turn yourself in, because if they catch you, you're making triple trouble for yourself," Rosetta Moore pleaded.The Highway Patrol has alerted mechanics and body shops in the Cumberland County area to be on the lookout for an Equinox with the matching damage.Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.