Fayetteville officer placed on leave following fight at adult entertainment club

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities said he got into a fight at an adult entertainment club. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a physical altercation at a nightclub.

On Saturday, June 30, Fayetteville police were notified of a physical disturbance, which was self-reported by an officer, at Secrets Nightclub.

The investigation showed that an off-duty Fayetteville police officer and a citizen engaged in a verbal disturbance that turned into a physical altercation.

The altercation resulted in injuries to both people, who knew each other at the time of the incident.

The officer and citizen received treatment at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they both were treated and released.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an administrative and criminal investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
Pilot suffers minor injury after plane crash near Louisburg airport
Cary police looking for man accused in at least five business break-ins
Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA head; successor a coal mining insider
Virginia couple charged after 12 pounds of pot discovered at RDU
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
New warning after Raleigh mother loses townhouse to grill fire
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Show More
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Fayetteville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting
Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
More News