Fayetteville police captain charged with failure to report sex offender noncompliance

Fayetteville Police Capt. Tracey Bass-Caine

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 has learned that Fayetteville Police Capt. Tracey Bass-Caine has been charged with failure to report sex offender non-compliance.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sources told ABC11 that Bass-Caine's husband, who is a registered sex offender, was with her at events with children present.

Bass-Caine was charged with three counts.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Bass-Caine has been placed on administrative leave.

Police said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office had been conducting a criminal investigation surrounding Bass-Caine's husband. The investigation showed that Bass-Caine's husband was a registered sex offender and had attended community events that were potentially in violation of his sex offender registry restrictions.

Bass-Caine was given a $30,000 unsecured bond. She has a first court appearance set for Friday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex offenderfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
FBI accuses Fayetteville man of lying about support for ISIS
Carrboro Police investigate suspicious package in W. Weaver St. area
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
Show More
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos