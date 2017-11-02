ABC11 has learned that Fayetteville Police Capt. Tracey Bass-Caine has been charged with failure to report sex offender non-compliance.Sources told ABC11 that Bass-Caine's husband, who is a registered sex offender, was with her at events with children present.Bass-Caine was charged with three counts.The Fayetteville Police Department said Bass-Caine has been placed on administrative leave.Police said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office had been conducting a criminal investigation surrounding Bass-Caine's husband. The investigation showed that Bass-Caine's husband was a registered sex offender and had attended community events that were potentially in violation of his sex offender registry restrictions.Bass-Caine was given a $30,000 unsecured bond. She has a first court appearance set for Friday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.