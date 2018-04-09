Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old

Surveillance image of the vehicle in question.

Fayetteville police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the death of Karon Howard who was found shot in a car Sunday morning at Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.Surveillance images of a person and vehicle have been released. The person seen in the grainy images is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.The vehicle is described as a 2013 or newer model Ford Fusion, red or burgundy in color.Fayetteville police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.The case is being investigated as a homicide.Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them. Crimestoppers if offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).