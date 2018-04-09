CRIME

Fayetteville PD seeks person of interest in death of 18-year-old

Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the homicide of Karon Howard. (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in connection with the death of Karon Howard who was found shot in a car Sunday morning at Cliffdale Road and Reilly Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Surveillance images of a person and vehicle have been released. The person seen in the grainy images is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation.

The vehicle is described as a 2013 or newer model Ford Fusion, red or burgundy in color.

Surveillance image of the vehicle in question.



Fayetteville police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Howard, of Raeford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are requesting for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them. Crimestoppers if offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Those with information are asked to call detective T. Aughburns at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentcrimeFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria
More crime
Top Stories
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
THE LATEST: Topless protester at Bill Cosby retrial was actress on show
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
Show More
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
More News