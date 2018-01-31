Fayetteville police investigate string of catalytic converter thefts

Police in the East Bay are warning car owners to beware of thieves in search of a catalytic converter. (KGO-TV)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Department's Property Crimes Unit is investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Investigators said 17 catalytic converters were stolen from January 26 - January 29.

The part is a device incorporated in the exhaust system of a motor vehicle which helps convert pollutant gases into less harmful ones.

Reports show of the incidents occurred within apartment complexes throughout the city.

Detectives and Crime Prevention Specialists encourage apartment complex management, community watch groups, and citizens to remain alert for suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent thefts can call Sgt. M. Bohannon at (910) 433-1803 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
