Fayetteville police are asking for help locating a dangerous suspect who escaped custody Tuesday morning.Around 3 a.m., an officer stopped 23-year-old Martavious Ahmad Tyson near Pamalee Drive.During the traffic stop, police said they found an open container of alcohol and a stolen firearm.Tyson was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Jail; however, when he was taken out of the patrol unit to be processed, he allegedly ran away from the officer and jumped the security fence.Police said he was headed toward Robeson Street; officers believe he could be in the downtown area.He is described as a light skin black male approximately 5'11" and 147 pounds.Tyson was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black sweatpants, and handcuffs around his wrists.He has a tattoo of Homer Simpson on one of his arms.Authorities ask those who spot Tyson to not approach him but to call 911; he is considered a danger.