Fayetteville police ID suspect in string of armed robberies

Nicholas Rizzuto (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Police have identified the man responsible for several armed robberies in Fayetteville.

Nicholas Rizzuto, 28, has been linked to several robberies at Fayetteville businesses including two Metro PCS stores and a CVS.

READ MORE: Fayetteville police say Metro PCS bandit is linked to other armed robberies

In total, police said he is responsible for armed robberies at five businesses:

  • Metro PCS located at 8140 Cliffdale Road on Nov. 27, 2017
  • Text Book Brokers located at 2904 Fort Bragg Road on Dec. 1, 2017
  • Boost Mobile located at 5701 Yadkin Road on Dec. 1, 2017
  • CVS located at 3026 Bragg Blvd on Dec. 2, 2017
  • Metro PCS located at 2956 Owen Drive on Dec. 3, 2017


Police believe this man is responsible for several armed robberies around Fayetteville



Those with information surrounding Rizzuto's whereabouts are asked to call Sergeant M. Ballard at (910) 549-1054.
