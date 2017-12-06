FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Police have identified the man responsible for several armed robberies in Fayetteville.
Nicholas Rizzuto, 28, has been linked to several robberies at Fayetteville businesses including two Metro PCS stores and a CVS.
In total, police said he is responsible for armed robberies at five businesses:
- Metro PCS located at 8140 Cliffdale Road on Nov. 27, 2017
- Text Book Brokers located at 2904 Fort Bragg Road on Dec. 1, 2017
- Boost Mobile located at 5701 Yadkin Road on Dec. 1, 2017
- CVS located at 3026 Bragg Blvd on Dec. 2, 2017
- Metro PCS located at 2956 Owen Drive on Dec. 3, 2017
Those with information surrounding Rizzuto's whereabouts are asked to call Sergeant M. Ballard at (910) 549-1054.