Metro PCS located at 8140 Cliffdale Road on Nov. 27, 2017

Text Book Brokers located at 2904 Fort Bragg Road on Dec. 1, 2017

Boost Mobile located at 5701 Yadkin Road on Dec. 1, 2017

CVS located at 3026 Bragg Blvd on Dec. 2, 2017

Metro PCS located at 2956 Owen Drive on Dec. 3, 2017

Police believe this man is responsible for several armed robberies around Fayetteville

Police have identified the man responsible for several armed robberies in Fayetteville.Nicholas Rizzuto, 28, has been linked to several robberies at Fayetteville businesses including two Metro PCS stores and a CVS.In total, police said he is responsible for armed robberies at five businesses:Those with information surrounding Rizzuto's whereabouts are asked to call Sergeant M. Ballard at (910) 549-1054.