Fayetteville police investigating homicide

Detectives are on scene along the 2000 block of Rosehill Rd investigating a homicide. One male victim shot; shooter is currently in custody pic.twitter.com/kUgrudsVTQ — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 10, 2017

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot early Thursday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rosehill Road.Fayetteville police say officers found the man's body inside a home.Authorities said the victim and the gunman knew on another, and a suspect has been taken into custody.The victim's name has not been released.Details surrounding the incident, including if any charges have been filed, have also not been released at this time.ABC11 will update this story as details become available.