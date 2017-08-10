Fayetteville police investigating homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rosehill Road.


Fayetteville police say officers found the man's body inside a home.

Authorities said the victim and the gunman knew on another, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The victim's name has not been released.

Details surrounding the incident, including if any charges have been filed, have also not been released at this time.

ABC11 will update this story as details become available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghomicide investigationhomicideFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Cary police investigate after man shot
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Falls Lake
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Show More
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Goldsboro police ID bank robbers
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos