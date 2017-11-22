Fayetteville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Kierra Perry (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl after she did not return home from a friend's house Tuesday.

Police said Kierra Perry, a student at Luther Nick Jerald's Middle School, did not return home after she left to go to a friend's house from the school.

When Kierra's mother woke up later in the evening, authorities said she realized her daughter was not at their Murchison Road home and she was unable to locate her at her friend's house.

Officers and detectives are trying to find out where Kierra's friend lives and are asking for the public's help finding Kierra or her friend.

Kierra Perry is described as a black 12-year-old girl with short hair - she had long hair in the attached photo above.

She has brown eyes, stands about 5' 3" tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Kierra was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, pink/gray Nike shoes, and had a purple backpack.

If anyone has information about Kierra Perry's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 found
I-Team: Bad news gets worse for homeowners insurance premiums
Knightdale massage parlor allegedly charged for sex
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy dies at 67
Teen accused of attacking girlfriend, decapitating puppy
Show More
Wake Schools superintendent Jim Merrill to retire
2 Minnesota politicians resigning over sexual misconduct
Family pets shot, killed by bow and arrow at Falls Lake
Injured Orange HS football player now able to stand, eat
Uber's concealed data breach affects 57 million users
More News
Photos
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Photos