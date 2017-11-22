Fayetteville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Authorities in Fayetteville need help finding a missing 12-year-old girl after she did not return home from a friend's house Tuesday.Police said Kierra Perry, a student at Luther Nick Jerald's Middle School, did not return home after she left to go to a friend's house from the school.When Kierra's mother woke up later in the evening, authorities said she realized her daughter was not at their Murchison Road home and she was unable to locate her at her friend's house.Officers and detectives are trying to find out where Kierra's friend lives and are asking for the public's help finding Kierra or her friend.Kierra Perry is described as a black 12-year-old girl with short hair - she had long hair in the attached photo above.She has brown eyes, stands about 5' 3" tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.Kierra was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, pink/gray Nike shoes, and had a purple backpack.If anyone has information about Kierra Perry's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.