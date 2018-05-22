Fayetteville woman accused of unwanted sexual advances on cable guy

A Cumberland County woman is accused of making unwanted advances on the cable guy.Mildred Newsome, 47, is facing charges and Fayetteville Police have a message for anyone else who may find themselves in an uncomfortable sexual situation.Newsome is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a cable technician.Fayetteville police said the sexual acts were performed without his consent. The technician left the job and reported Newsome right away."That's the point you need to remove yourself from the situation and partner up with someone," said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Darwyn Hudson. "Let someone know that this situation has gotten to a place where it's out of your hands. Out of your control."Newsome is facing several charges including sexual battery and second-degree forced sexual offense.