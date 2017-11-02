FBI accuses Fayetteville man of lying about support for ISIS

Houcine Bechir Ghoul

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Federal investigators have accused a Fayetteville man with lying about his support for a terrorist group in order to gain U.S. citizenship.

In a criminal complaint, Houcine Bechir Ghoul is charged with attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization and filing a false tax return.

Investigators allege that in his citizenship interview with an immigration official, Ghoul claimed he had no association with any terrorism organization and that he had never married anyone in order to gain citizenship.

The complaint alleges that investigators found a social media accounts linked to Ghoul that expressed support for the Islamic State and Isis.

Investigators also spoke with a woman Ghoul married who said she did it for money.

The IRS also says Ghoul underreported his income in tax returns.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
isisFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Carrboro Police investigate suspicious package in W. Weaver St. area
Fayetteville PD captain charged with failure to report sex offender noncompliance
Whale washes up on Oak Island beach
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
Show More
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos