FBI offers $30,000 reward for information on deaths of 3 Lumberton women

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information related to the deaths of three Lumberton women.Investigations say Christina Bennett, also known as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton, on April 18, 2017; Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street in Lumberton, on April 18, 2017; and Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a house on East 8th Street in Lumberton, on June 3, 2017.Oxendine's body was found in the yard of an abandoned house. Close friends and family said the 28-year-old was naked, gagged and bloodied.However, police have not released the cause of death of Oxendine or the other two bodies that were found in April.The two other women were so badly decomposed that it took days for police to identify them as Jones and Bennett.Investigators are asking people to come forward about when and where they last saw these women so they can build an accurate timeline in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's office in Charlotte at 704-672-6100.James Maynard was a close friend of Oxendine and roommate of her boyfriend, Harley Chompson. Maynard said Oxendine struggled with addiction. She went missing last Wednesday night in search of a fix, he said. Maynard told ABC11 that Oxendine would always return home in search of help and food, but on that night, she never returned."I figured she'd come and find me if she needed me, but it wasn't until Harley came home and told me what happened," Maynard said.