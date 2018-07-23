Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog

Authorities have very few answers after a college student from Iowa went missing on Wednesday night while going out for an evening jog.Mollie Tibbetts, 20, left for a run from a house where she was dog sitting with her boyfriend in Brooklyn, Iowa, at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday and not been seen since,As the desperate search continues for the University of Iowa student., hundreds of people have been combing cornfields where she's been known to run."It's exhausting, I don't know where she is, I don't know if she's safe," Tibbett's mother Laura Calderwood said by phone.Calderwood said her daughter has no enemies. Investigators say Mollie was last seen wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. Her wallet and ID's all left behind at the home she shares with her boyfriend.Tibbett's father is now in Iowa helping in the search. Police say that search is ongoing, but at this point, they don't need any more volunteers. Brooklyn, Iowa has about 1,500 people and most of that community is now on the lookout for the missing woman.