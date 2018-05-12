PERSONAL FINANCE

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information

EMBED </>More Videos

Chili's reports data breach may affect some customers credit card information (KTRK)

Chili's restaurants have reported that a data breach may have affected some customers' credit and debit card information.

According to a news release, On May 11, the chain learned that some of their customer's payment information was compromised at a "certain Chili's restaurant."

The company says the data breach was limited between March and April 2018, but they are continuing to assess the incident.

The release stated that they were working with third party forensic experts to conduct an investigation to determine what led to the breach.

The company says they believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers, as well as, cardholder names from their payment systems.

Chili's said customers personal information such as social security numbers, full dates of birth, and federal identification numbers were not compromised.

Out of caution, they say that anyone who used a payment card at a Chili's Restaurant during March and April should contact all three national credit reporting agencies as soon as possible to place a fraud alert on their record.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financerestaurantdata breachcredit cardsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Car scam could drive you into the poorhouse
Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200
Skip the cash; Graduation gifts for financial success
Governor Cooper recommends spending $60 million to boost NC workforce
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Four Oaks Elementary teacher facing prescription fraud charges
Mayor defends actions of officer who put man in chokehold at Waffle House
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
Real steal: Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment
Show More
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
RDU Police Department investigating reported sex assault of minor
Town of Apex eliminating its EMS service
Convicted molester who cut off ankle bracelet found dead in apparent suicide in SC
More News