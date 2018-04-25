PERSONAL FINANCE

Hefty prices to stay at the pumps

EMBED </>More Videos

Gas prices are at a near three-year high and they're only going to keep climbing. (WTVD)

By
Gas prices are at a near three-year high and they're only going to keep climbing.

The average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina is $2.67 and nationally, it's $2.78, according to AAA.

Demand is high and the cost of crude oil is rising.

Experts said gas prices are expected to go even higher as we get closer to Memorial Day.

AAA ways to conserve fuel

  • Slow down - the faster you drive the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy
  • Share work or school rides by carpooling or consider public transportation
  • Do not use your trunk for storage - the heavier your car, the more fuel it uses
  • Combine errands - if possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financegas pricestravelnorth carolina newsmoneyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
3 ways to save money this prom season
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
Waiting for your cruise robocall money? Keep waiting!
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
Boy trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to stealing a gun
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Hoops panel says ban cheats, end 1-and-done
Police investigating pit bull attack on Lower Manhattan subway
Show More
Boy, 8, remains critical; Durham train crash called avoidable
Plastic surgery app targets kids
Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family
Domestic violence took Vance County woman's life, daughter says
Raleigh mom, child injured when own SUV rolls backward
More News