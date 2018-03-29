Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big

MONTREAL --To help celebrate her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde bought herself a bottle of sparkling wine and her first-ever lottery ticket at a Quebec convenience store.
When she got home and played the scratch-off, she realized that she had struck it big - she had become a millionaire!
That's because the "Gagnant á vie!" scratch-off she bought was worth $1 million dollars.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Rather than take the lump sum, she chose to receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.
It was the first time Legarde had ever played the lottery, officials at Loto Quebec said.
So, how does the newly-minted millionaire plan to spend the cash?
She plans on traveling and exploring her passion for photography.
"One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic," Lagarde said.