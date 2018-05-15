PERSONAL FINANCE

Goldsboro woman craving slushy wins $250,000 prize

Lorie Sykes collects her check. (North Carolina Education Lottery)

GOLDSBORO, NC (WTVD) --
All she wanted was a slushy. But she ended up with an even better liquid asset: a $250,000 lottery win.

Lorie Sykes of Goldsboro stopped by the Speedway on U.S. 70 in Goldsboro on Saturday and changed her life.

"I was on my way to Virginia," Sykes explained. "I actually just stopped to get a Coke-flavored slushy, but decided to get some lottery tickets as well."

The 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, which she bought for $5, paid off - but not right away.

Sykes waited until she got back from her trip to even play the scratch ticket.

"After I pulled into the driveway, I popped on the light in my car and started scratching," Sykes said. "I looked at the ticket and thought, 'That can't be right.' It's so surprising! I just can't believe it."

Sykes claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,254.

"This is life-changing," said Sykes, a special needs care worker. "I want to build a four-bedroom house with room for my family to come visit."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterywayne county newsGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Troubleshooter: Car scam could drive you into the poorhouse
Check your phone number - you may be missing out on $1,200
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
On eve of huge teacher rally in Raleigh, many parents and kids pledge support
Spring Lake residents hung out to dry over landowner's water bill woes
ROAD RAGE: 2 young Wake Co. women shot at on the way home from work
I-Team examines NCGOP statements on teacher pay
Fayetteville cuts power to mobile home residents over safety concerns
Chris Hohmann talks NC Hurricane Preparedness Week at the beach
Franklin County Sheriff's Office seizes two pit bulls from residence
Show More
GOP leaders prepare to show teachers the 'facts' at Wednesday rally
Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released
Blind horse helps others to 'see:' Raleigh author's book tells inspiring story
Motorcycle, dump truck involved in Moore County crash
Duke's Coach K teases ABC11's Mark Armstrong about his Twitter habits
More News