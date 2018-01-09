PERSONAL FINANCE

Jason's Deli warns customers of possible data breach

Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Texas-based deli chain, which has 18 locations in North Carolina, including four in Raleigh, one in Cary, one in Durham and one in Fayetteville. said it was notified on December 22 by "payment processors - the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason's Deli locations and payment card issuers - that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web," and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

The company said the management team "immediately activated" a response plan and is examining whether a breach actually took place, the extent of it and whether there is a continuing threat.

The popular eatery said customers should monitor their payment card accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Those with questions can contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or (409) 838-1976.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financerestaurantdata breachpersonal financenorth carolina newsNCTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522M
Justice catches up to IRS scammers
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News