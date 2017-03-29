PERSONAL FINANCE

NCDOI: Retired insurance agents targeted senior citizens in multi-million dollar scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

The NC Department of Insurance announced Wednesday that two retired insurance agents targeted senior citizens in multi-million dollar scam that spanned seven years.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NC Department of Insurance says a son's inquiry tipped investigators off about a multi-million dollar scam involving two retired insurance agents who were targeting senior citizens.

NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said at a news conference Wednesday that 72-year-old Milton Hooks of Rocky Mount and 69-year-old James Mangum of Tarboro scammed over 80 victims out of $11 million from 2004 to 2011.



Causey said the seven-year scam involved the reallocation of money that people had in savings and insurance policies.

Officials said they learned about the con when one of the victims' son, who is an insurance agent in Virginia, contacted the department because he was curious about his parents' investment.

"If it wasn't for this particular victim's son coming to us ... we probably would have never known about this particular incident," said Shane Guyant, the director of criminal investigations. "So from that one particular victim, we were able to actually identify 76 other individuals."

The scam involved victims in 14 North Carolina counties - which included Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Chowan, Cumberland, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Hoke, Martin, Mecklenburg, Robeson, Wake and Washington.

Guyant said the victims were told the same lie "that their money was tied up," and they couldn't get out without paying a huge penalty.
He also said the cases followed the same pattern - altering of books, lying about the money and the investment process.

Hooks and Mangum were both convicted of obtaining property under false pretenses and ordered to repay the victims.

Causey said the scam victims were able to get the amount they originally invested back, along with interest.

The bust resulted in the recovery of one of the largest amounts of money in NCDOI history.

As part of the plea agreement, Hooks and Mangum will not serve prison time after paying the money back with interest, but they are both now convicted felons on supervised probation.

The NC Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers who are dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financescamscam targeting seniorsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Is your kid's identity at risk?
NC lawmakers hope to raise minimum wage in our state
Counterfeit money showing up at Triangle businesses
Thinking about switching cell carriers? Read this first
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Lawmakers schedule evening session as HB2 deadline looms
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble
Shots fired near Capitol Hill, suspect in custody
Show More
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in Durham crash
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
Teens' killings in burglary may test 'stand your ground' law
Train collides with SUV in Harnett County
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
More News
Top Video
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
GOP leaders meet with Gov. Cooper over HB2 repeal talk
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
More Video