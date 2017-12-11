MONEYSAVER

Shopping in-store versus online could save you money at Walmart

In the fall of 2017, Walmart announced it would be lowering the prices of some in-store items to lure shoppers into stores rather than only shopping online.

Fast forward to December 2017, the retail giant is making good on the promise and is even taking it a step further by listing different prices online.

ABC11 found lower prices on items from Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to toothbrushes and dog food.

For example, on a three box package of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Walmart shows an online price of $7.13 or an in-store pick up of $5.98, a savings of $1.15.

"They have to compete," said Raleigh Walmart shopper Bob Vanderberry. "Amazon is so big they have to compete, but Walmart is doing well."

Experts said many retailers are feeling the pressure of how to increase foot traffic at brick and mortar stores.

For now, it appears Walmart is the first retail giant to offer transparent price differences on items online. Time will tell if other retailers will follow.
