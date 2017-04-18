PERSONAL FINANCE

Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day

Tax Day also means a lot of freebies and discounts on a variety of things.

Treat yourself on Tax Day!

It's not just a day to pay Uncle Sam. Once you've done all that work to get your taxes in order, you can snag a ton of freebies and discounts.
  • Get free Cinnabon bites at selected Cinnabon stores

  • McDonald's has a variety of freebies from coffee to Quarter Pounders for a discount, depending on the location

  • At Firehouse Subs, you can get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink


  • Hooters is offering free food for kids 12 and under with the purchase of a regular meal.Offers vary by location, so try to call ahead.

  • Schlotzky's is helping ease the stress of Tax Day by treating guests to a free The Original sandwich with a purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips.

  • Great American Cookies will continue its Tax Day tradition by offering a free birthday cake cookie to customers who stop by participating stores


  • JetBlue is giving customers the chance to win a one-way flight with the first-ever JetBlue tax return flight. Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com for more information.

  • Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help people dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon. It's valid through April 29.


