Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day

Get free Cinnabon bites at selected Cinnabon stores

McDonald's has a variety of freebies from coffee to Quarter Pounders for a discount, depending on the location

At Firehouse Subs, you can get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink

This Tax Day, get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub, chips and drink. pic.twitter.com/hbCyaTBHwW — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 14, 2017

Hooters is offering free food for kids 12 and under with the purchase of a regular meal.Offers vary by location, so try to call ahead.

Schlotzky's is helping ease the stress of Tax Day by treating guests to a free The Original sandwich with a purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips.

Great American Cookies will continue its Tax Day tradition by offering a free birthday cake cookie to customers who stop by participating stores

JetBlue is giving customers the chance to win a one-way flight with the first-ever JetBlue tax return flight. Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com for more information.

Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help people dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon. It's valid through April 29.

Treat yourself on Tax Day!It's not just a day to pay Uncle Sam. Once you've done all that work to get your taxes in order, you can snag a ton of freebies and discounts.