Here’s a list of what teachers can get discounted at Target. Teachers must verify at https://t.co/2zJU27rqDR pic.twitter.com/wH5666iuQJ — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) July 15, 2018

As teachers inch closer to the start of the traditional calendar school year, school supplies will soon be another item on their shopping list.This year, Target is offering 15 percent off a list of supplies. Teachers must verify their teaching status online.