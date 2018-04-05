DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --If you're in downtown Durham, you might have noticed some heavy smoke filling the sky this morning.
That's because of a fire at a scrap metal recycling center.
The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that involved several vehicles and a pile of debris that included motors, plastic and cardboard.
No structures were involved and there were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation.