  • LIVE VIDEO Remains of Air Force Col. Edgar Davis, who went missing-in-action during the Vietnam War, arrives at RDU
FIRE

Heavy smoke billows from fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy smoke billows from fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you're in downtown Durham, you might have noticed some heavy smoke filling the sky this morning.

That's because of a fire at a scrap metal recycling center.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that involved several vehicles and a pile of debris that included motors, plastic and cardboard.



No structures were involved and there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
5 displaced after two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh apartment
VIDEO: 4 firefighters injured when roof collapses in Brooklyn
More fire
Top Stories
Audit: National Guard soldiers overpaid during Hurricane Matthew relief
3 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 348 for season
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
Police arrest man accused of robbing 2 Durham banks
Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit
Mom of teen killed in Fayetteville wreck: 'This all could have been avoided'
Police: Charlotte woman found captive, severely beaten by boyfriend
Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat
Show More
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Boy with autism bit by Henderson K-9 while police were searching for him
Fort Bragg soldier to receive remains of great-grandfather POW/MIA nearly 70 years later
Thousands gather in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK assassination
Family flap after land quietly sold for new Orange County jail
More News