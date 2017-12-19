Fire crews responding to barn fire in Person County

PERSON COUNTY (WTVD) --Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a barn in Person County.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of John D Winstead Road west of Roxboro.
The Woodsdale Fire Department and Roxboro Fire Department are on scene battling the flames.
Authorities have not commented if any people or animals were injured.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.