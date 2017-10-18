Fire engulfs Durham's Water World, destroys boats and dive shop

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Flames ripped through Water World in Durham Wednesday morning, destroying boats and the dive shop.

The fire broke out after 6:30 a.m. at 135 S. Miami Boulevard.

It took more than 40 firefighters over two hours to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Water World sells recreational boats and related products. Several boats were seen on fire, but it is unclear how many were damaged.

ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.

