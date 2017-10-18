EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2547251" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire engulfs boats, building at Durham dive shop

Owner of Water World tells me he poured about 50 years of his life into this business, now seeing it go up in smoke. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8KCWZiyGfm — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 18, 2017

Flames ripped through Water World in Durham Wednesday morning, destroying boats and the dive shop.The fire broke out after 6:30 a.m. at 135 S. Miami Boulevard.It took more than 40 firefighters over two hours to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Water World sells recreational boats and related products. Several boats were seen on fire, but it is unclear how many were damaged.ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.