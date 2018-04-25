Two goats, 13 chickens dead in fire at Carrboro barn that was also operating as daycare

(Jeremy Adkins)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fire officials are looking into what caused a barn fire that left two animals dead in Carrboro Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the barn was also operating as a daycare.

The fire broke out at a barn at 211 Old Fayetteville Road around 5 a.m. Two goats and 13 chickens died as a result.



After the fire was put out, crews were informed that the structure was also operating as a daycare.

The director of the Wildflower Preschool & Kindergarten said she has been running a daycare out of the barn since last August.

Orange County is investigating whether there were any code violations.
