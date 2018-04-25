Wildflower Preschool & Kindergarten director says she’d been running daycare out of this barn in Carrboro since last August. Officials responded to a fire here at 5 a.m. No people were injured. 2 goats, 13 chickens killed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Uw8cKK4Dl5 — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) April 25, 2018

Fire officials are looking into what caused a barn fire that left two animals dead in Carrboro Wednesday morning.Authorities say the barn was also operating as a daycare.The fire broke out at a barn at 211 Old Fayetteville Road around 5 a.m. Two goats and 13 chickens died as a result.After the fire was put out, crews were informed that the structure was also operating as a daycare.The director of the Wildflower Preschool & Kindergarten said she has been running a daycare out of the barn since last August.Orange County is investigating whether there were any code violations.