Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome

A Raleigh townhome caught fire Saturday.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh home went up in flames Saturday.

Fire devastated a townhome off Reedy Ridge Lane in a North Raleigh neighborhood near Brier Creek.

The blaze ignited after 6 p.m. Saturday evening just as Rich Thompson was taking a shower next door.



"And then all of a sudden my sister came up and said there was a fire on the back deck," Thompson said. "Pretty much the whole back side of the unit next to me had already been engulfed on the back side of it."

Two people house-sitting the home were not inside. Raleigh firefighters say they responded within four minutes and killed the flames within fifteen minutes.

Since the fire started near the patio, crews initially thought the fire originated from a grill. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.



Right now, crews say it does not seem suspicious.

It's an inconvenience for the victims and surrounding neighbors whose homes took some of the fire's blows - with melted siding and lots of smoke. But it could have had a much less desirable outcome.

"It is what it is. It could have been much, much worse," Thompson said. "I'm just thankful everybody is all right."

About 50 to 70 percent of this home is destroyed. There were two cats inside during the fire.

They were rescued.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Four Oaks Elementary teacher facing prescription fraud charges
Mayor defends actions of officer who put man in chokehold at Waffle House
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
Real steal: Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment
Show More
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
RDU Police Department investigating reported sex assault of minor
Town of Apex eliminating its EMS service
Convicted molester who cut off ankle bracelet found dead in apparent suicide in SC
More News