Firefighters battle blaze at Durham metal recycling yard

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Fire Department put out a fire in a large pile of junk cars at Foss metal recycling on Riddle Road Wednesday morning.
Workers used heavy equipment to pull the pile apart so firefighters could get water on the flames.
There was no immediate word on what might have sparked the blaze.
