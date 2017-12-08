  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Firefighters pull woman from Raleigh house fire

Firefighters found a home with heavy smoke on Huntleigh Drive in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh firefighters responding to a house fire Friday evening removed a woman in her 60s from the burning home. She was taken to WakeMed. Her condition was not immediately known.

It happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Huntleigh Drive. A neighbor across the street saw smoke and called authorities.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke on the second floor and going into the attic.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3900 block of Huntleigh Drive on Friday.


The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, the battalion chief said, but it is still under investigation.
