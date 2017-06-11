131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with " Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE " on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

More than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products have been recalled over allergen labeling concerns.Conagra Brands, Inc. said bread crumbs included in various products sold under Chef Boyardee, Libby's, Hy-Top and other popular brand names may contain milk, an allergen not marked on the products' labels.The following products are included in the recall:The affected products, which were sold nationwide, are marked with establishment number "EST. 794M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.No confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, but consumers are urged to discard the impacted products or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.