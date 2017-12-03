Want to learn how to make pizza in space? The International Space Station Astronauts created a video showing us exactly how to make pizza in zero gravity.
The video shows the crew working together to add sauce and toppings to their pies before wrapping them up in foil to be heated.
The project was part of a movie night, NASA said.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
International Space Station Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories