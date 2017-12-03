FOOD & DRINK

International Space Station Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity

International Space Station Astronauts created a video showing us exactly how to make pizza in zero gravity. (KTRK)

Want to learn how to make pizza in space? The International Space Station Astronauts created a video showing us exactly how to make pizza in zero gravity.

The video shows the crew working together to add sauce and toppings to their pies before wrapping them up in foil to be heated.

The project was part of a movie night, NASA said.

