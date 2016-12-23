Cake Pop Recipe:
1 box of your favorite cake mix
1 box instant pudding or pie filling mix
4 eggs
1 cup water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup of ready-to-use icing
Cake Pop Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Spray one 13 x 9 x 2 in. sheet pan or two 8 in. or 9 in. round pans with vegetable pan spray.
- In large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water and oil; beat at medium speed with electric mixer 2 minutes.
- Pour into prepared pan.
- Bake 30-35 minutes for round pans; 35-40 minutes for sheet pan, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling grid and cool completely.
- Divide cake in half; freeze one half for future use.
- In large bowl, use hands to crumble cake until no large chunks remain.
- Add icing; mix with fingers until well combined.
- Form mixture into cake balls.
- Chill in refrigerator at least 2 hours.
Santa Decoration:
Melting chocolate
Powdered Sugar
Red Fondant
Circle cookie Cutter (approx. 2 inch in diameter)
Bag of ready-to-use Icing
Round Candy (for nose)
Black Icing Color (concentrated paste)
Watch the video in the player above to learn how to assemble your cake pops!
Want to see more of Barbara's creations? Check out her Facebook page here.