Preheat oven to 350F.

Spray one 13 x 9 x 2 in. sheet pan or two 8 in. or 9 in. round pans with vegetable pan spray.

In large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water and oil; beat at medium speed with electric mixer 2 minutes.

Pour into prepared pan.

Bake 30-35 minutes for round pans; 35-40 minutes for sheet pan, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling grid and cool completely.

Divide cake in half; freeze one half for future use.

In large bowl, use hands to crumble cake until no large chunks remain.

Add icing; mix with fingers until well combined.

Form mixture into cake balls.

Chill in refrigerator at least 2 hours.

Barbara Gibbs has a recipe for a fun and easy last-minute holiday treat!1 box of your favorite cake mix1 box instant pudding or pie filling mix4 eggs1 cup water1/3 cup vegetable oil1/2 cup of ready-to-use icingMelting chocolatePowdered SugarRed FondantCircle cookie Cutter (approx. 2 inch in diameter)Bag of ready-to-use IcingRound Candy (for nose)Black Icing Color (concentrated paste)