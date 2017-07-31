ICE CREAM

Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Baskin Robbins selling scoops for $1.50 on birthday

HOUSTON, Texas --
As it has with the other months with 31 days, Baskin Robbins is once again offering $1.50 scoops on Monday, July 31.

The ice creamery chain continues its promotion strictly on the 31st day of the month.

The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 flavors.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Baskin Robbins has already offered the discounted scoops in January, March, and May, with the special still to come in August, October, and December.

The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin Robbins on their website.

In addition, waffle cones and other toppings are extra; the offer does not apply to sundaes.

Related Topics:
foodice creamHouston
Load Comments
ICE CREAM
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
Blue Bell releases 3 new flavors
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in downtown LA
More ice cream
FOOD & DRINK
SWEET! Get half-off at The Cheesecake Factory today!
It's National Cheesecake Day!
Raleigh's Farmer's Market celebrates Watermelon Day
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
OnStar helps Goldsboro police find stolen car
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Show More
Could be Wednesday before Raleigh water main repaired
Police officer helps girl, 4, search home for monsters
Man shot in chin, abdomen in Raleigh
2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide due today
More News
Top Video
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
Florida man finds black bear sleeping on his doorstep
More Video