A meeting will be held Monday to discuss expanding the so called "brunch bill" throughout Wake County.Buku in Raleigh's one of the restaurants where the patrons and servers enjoy the alcohol purchase option now two hours earlier than before.The bill, signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper last month, gives municipalities across the state the option of adjusting the hours when alcohol's served on Sundays.The title of the agenda item's straight up: "approval of the sale of malt beverages, unfortified wine, fortified wine and mixed beverages in unincorporated Wake County beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays."However, it needs approval by the commissioners before diners in those specific areas of Wake County can order mimosas, Bloody Marys or any alcohol with their brunch menu choices.