Burger King has a new Magical Lucky Charms shake

Burger King introduces new Lucky Charms milkshake. (Burger King)

Those who loved Lucky Charms cereal growing up, know it was really the marshmallows that made breakfast so delicious.

Burger King has introduced the "Lucky Charms Milkshake," a mix of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, syrup, Lucky Charms cereal and, of course, the magical marshmallows.

The shake has 740 calories, 17 grams of fat, 580 mg of sodium and 129 grams of carbohydrates. The cost: $2.99. It's available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants across the nation. That's officially more sugar than the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino that contained 59g of sugar in a 16 ounce drink.

Burger King has served a Froot Loops shake, which combined vanilla soft-serve, Froot Loops cereal and "sweet sauce."
