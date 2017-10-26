Chapel Hill approves location for Wegmans supermarket

One of the largest and most popular grocery chains in the country just got the approval Wednesday night to start constructing a new store in Chapel Hill.Wegmans will go up on nearly 15 acres of US 15-501 and replace the Performance Auto Mall.After almost two years of planning and addressing traffic concerns, the city council unanimously approved most of the blueprints.There still is an issue regarding what size and type of trees to plant and parking for customers and the store employees, however representatives from the New York-based Wegmans have promised to work out those concerns.No word yet on when construction will start.