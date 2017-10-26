FOOD & DRINK

Chapel Hill approves location for Wegmans supermarket

EMBED </>More Videos

Chapel Hill approved a location for Wegman's supermarket on Wednesday night.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One of the largest and most popular grocery chains in the country just got the approval Wednesday night to start constructing a new store in Chapel Hill.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Wegmans will go up on nearly 15 acres of US 15-501 and replace the Performance Auto Mall.

After almost two years of planning and addressing traffic concerns, the city council unanimously approved most of the blueprints.

There still is an issue regarding what size and type of trees to plant and parking for customers and the store employees, however representatives from the New York-based Wegmans have promised to work out those concerns.

No word yet on when construction will start.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodwegmanssupermarketorange county newsdevelopmentretailfoodChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Scared of fondant?
Taco Bell testing out Kit Kat Chocoladilla
KFC Twitter follows 11 Herbs and Spices, shocks users
Walmart, Target veggies recalled over listeria fears
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Lake Wheeler Road
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
'So liberal:' Rural NC lawmaker switches parties
Show More
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
Man seen kicking kitten during NC home break-in
Utility worker clearing storm debris in NC dies
Officer celebrates boy's birthday after he was left at school
Benson Police conduct new search for missing man
More News
Top Video
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Fayetteville teen injured in wreck finally gets his graduation
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
More Video