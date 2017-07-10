FOOD & DRINK

Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The town of Chapel Hill has approved 10 a.m. alcohol sales on Sunday for restaurants, but has deferred action on store sales until the fall.

Mayor Pam Hemminger said the Council acted on "on-premises consumption," but delayed decision on "off-premises consumption" for 10 a.m. Sundays.

The delay until fall - when more of the community is around in a college town like Chapel Hill - will allow more people to provide public input, the town said.

Following the unanimous vote, the mayor invited residents and visitors to enjoy brunch in downtown Chapel Hill, which is offering free on-street parking on Saturdays during July.

Carrboro became the first in the state to approve the brunch bill after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law June 30.
The brunch bill allows retail outlets and restaurants to start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays (instead of noon) and local governments can adjust restaurant serving hours to earlier.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodchapel hill newsalcoholChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
CLIF Bars recalled over nut allergy concerns
The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Show More
Fighting for daughter, NC pastor walking to DC
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos