Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill

The town of Chapel Hill has approved 10 a.m. alcohol sales on Sunday for restaurants, but has deferred action on store sales until the fall.Mayor Pam Hemminger said the Council acted on "on-premises consumption," but delayed decision on "off-premises consumption" for 10 a.m. Sundays.The delay until fall - when more of the community is around in a college town like Chapel Hill - will allow more people to provide public input, the town said.Following the unanimous vote, the mayor invited residents and visitors to enjoy brunch in downtown Chapel Hill, which is offering free on-street parking on Saturdays during July.Carrboro became the first in the state to approve the brunch bill after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law June 30.The brunch bill allows retail outlets and restaurants to start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays (instead of noon) and local governments can adjust restaurant serving hours to earlier.